This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.