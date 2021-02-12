 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 15.72. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

