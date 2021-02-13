This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.85. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
