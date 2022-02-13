Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
