Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23.62. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
