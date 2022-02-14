Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.