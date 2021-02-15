 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.69. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

