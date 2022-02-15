Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.