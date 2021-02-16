This evening in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21.14. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It migh…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.63. 4 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 19.15. Today's forecasted low te…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecaste…