Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21.14. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

