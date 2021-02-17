 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25.34. A 22-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News