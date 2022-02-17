Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
