Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.54. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.