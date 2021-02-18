 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.54. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

