Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

