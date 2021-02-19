Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.27. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.