Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A 7-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…