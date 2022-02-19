Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.