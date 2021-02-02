 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.88. A 20-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News