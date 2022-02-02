For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wi…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just a…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with te…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expec…