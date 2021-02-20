Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.17. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It migh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 …