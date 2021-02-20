 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.17. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

