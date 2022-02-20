Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.