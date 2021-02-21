 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

