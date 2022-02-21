This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Aub…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temp…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A 7-degree low is for…