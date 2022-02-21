Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.