Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

