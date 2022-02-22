Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.