Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

