Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Aub…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temp…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 11 degrees is today's low. H…