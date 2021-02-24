Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.33. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.