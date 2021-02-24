This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.33. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Auburn's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. I…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn people sh…