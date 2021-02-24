 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.33. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News