Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST.