Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

