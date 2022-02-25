Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.