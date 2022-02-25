Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
