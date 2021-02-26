This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
