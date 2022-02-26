Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.