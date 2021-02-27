Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
