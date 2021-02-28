For the drive home in Auburn: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
