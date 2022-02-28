 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

