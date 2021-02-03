Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.