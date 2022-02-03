This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow likely. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
