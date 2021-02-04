Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.