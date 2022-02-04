Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.