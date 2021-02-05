 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.38. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

