Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

