Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.4. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.32. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.58. A 19-degree l…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might b…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 21-degree l…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 8.71. 13 degrees is today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. I…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.9. 14 degrees i…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Wind…