Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.4. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.