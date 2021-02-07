This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.97. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.58. A 19-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.32. Today's for…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 21-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 8.71. 13 degrees is today'…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. I…
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might b…