Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.97. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.