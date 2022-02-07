 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News