Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

