Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

