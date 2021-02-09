 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.26. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

