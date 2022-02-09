Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
