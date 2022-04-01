Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
