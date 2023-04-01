Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Auburn, NY
