Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.